Chile’s Gabriel Boric Condemns US Support for Israel’s Massacre in Gaza

“We Choose Humanity”

Chilean President Gabriel Boric with Joe Biden.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Bahrain has recalled its ambassador from Israel in response to the ongoing bombardment of Gaza. This follows rare protests in the Persian Gulf nation demanding the reversal of a diplomatic normalization agreement between Bahrain and Israel. Latin American governments have also intensified their condemnation of Israel’s attacks, with Mexico, Peru and Argentina all speaking out this week. On Thursday Chilean President Gabriel Boric sharply criticized U.S. support for Israel’s assault after talks at the White House with President Biden.

President Gabriel Boric: “We do not accept that we are made to choose between one side or the other. We choose humanity. And both these attacks by Hamas have no justification and deserve global condemnation, and what the government of Benjamin Netanyahu is doing today also deserves our clearest condemnation. Our clearest condemnation. The right of a state to defend itself has limits. And those limits are respecting the lives of innocent civilians, especially children, and international humanitarian law.”

