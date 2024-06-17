Climate Activists Blast G7 for Again Failing to Effectively Address the Climate Crisis

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Climate activists in Europe are denouncing G7 leaders for not doing more to address the climate emergency. During the recent summit in Italy, G7 leaders committed to accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels. Activists with the Extinction Rebellion chained themselves together in Bari, Italy.

Elisa Zanoni: “We call for this voice to be heard, that of the animals that are disappearing, of the biodiversity that is dying, and also of the people who are living in the frontline of the eco-climate crisis, because international forums such as the G7 are not taking concrete action. Instead, they are going in the opposite direction, even though international institutes, such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change or the International Energy Agency, have repeatedly said that a transition is possible, even while respecting the rights of people and workers. G7 countries continue to invest in fossil gas, like Italy, in oil, like the U.S., in coal, like Japan or France and Germany.”