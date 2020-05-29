Colombian Capital Extends Quarantine until Mid-June

HAVANA TIMES – Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez on Thursday extended the quarantine in the Colombian capital until June 15 and said no new economic sectors will be activated in the next two weeks, reported dpa news.

Colombia has been under a nationwide quarantine since late March, but on Monday restrictions will start being lifted and more economic activities relaunched.

The Bogota city hall has agreed with the Health Ministry on the measures in the capital, Lopez said on Twitter.

Bogota has more than 8,000 Covid-19 cases, according to broadcaster Caracol. Nationwide, the Andean country has recorded over 24,000 infections, while the death toll stands at more than 800.

Nearly 45 per cent of beds in Bogota’s intensive care units are already at use, according to Caracol. Some units are unable to receive any more patients, and the authorities do not want all the units in the city to reach saturation.

“We cannot say we’ll open up when the number of infections doubles every 15 days,” daily El Tiempo quoted Lopez as saying