EU Approves Nature Restoration Law in Win for Environment

By Democracy Now

The European Parliament has narrowly approved the flagship Nature Restoration Law. Environmentalists heralded today’s vote, which right-wing lawmakers and industrial farming lobbies had been pushing against. The legislation, which lawmakers must now debate, will work to restore biodiversity in Europe. In 2021, the European Environment Agency found that over 80% of the EU’s ecosystems are in “poor” or “bad” condition.

Climate activists have been organizing around the law. On Tuesday, Greta Thunberg joined others in front of the EU Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

Greta Thunberg: “We demand that the MEPs do not reject this law and vote for the strongest law possible. Anything else will be seen for exactly what it is: a betrayal, both to those suffering the most from these crises, to future generations, but also to humanity as a whole.”

Read more news here on Havana Times