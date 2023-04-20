Florida Expands “Don’t Say Gay” Ban to All K-12 Public Schools

HAVANA TIMES – Florida has banned teaching about gender identity and sexuality throughout K-through-12 in all public schools, extending the ban known as “don’t say gay” that previously went through third grade, reported Democracy Now. Teachers who violate the ban could have their licenses suspended or revoked. Joe Saunders of Equality Florida said, “This rule is by design a tool for curating fear, anxiety and the erasure of our LGBTQ community.”

[Editors note: The same Florida Republicans that criticize the repressive dictatorships in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela share many of the same anti-values with those dictators when it comes to gender diversity, educational freedom and rights. They criticize censorship but love to practice it including book bans and restricting discussions.]

