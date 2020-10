with Artificial Intelligence Technology

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Intercept reports Google technology will be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border to assist in border security enforcement. Customs and Border Protection reportedly agreed on a deal with Google in August to collaborate in a new so-called virtual border wall, which combines surveillance towers, drones and sensors aimed at detecting asylum seekers crossing into the U.S.

