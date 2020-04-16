News Segments 

Havana Weather for April 16-22

Intense heat

By Yanet Díaz

Photo: Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – This week the heat will continue, accentuated by the weak winds, little cloud cover and the intense insolation. Light breezes are expected in the afternoons, below 25 km/h. Relative humidity will be hovering around 50%, which is very low for typical island conditions.

The high temperatures will be between 33 and 34° C (91 and 93 F) and the lows between 23 and 24° C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27° C (81 F).

Meteorological conditions

High temperatures will persist with light winds and breezes in the afternoons. The anticyclonic influence will predominate during all these days, promoting dry days, with little cloudiness and no rain.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, April 15

Thursday, April 16, max 34° C (93 F) min 23° C (73 F)
Partly cloudy

Friday, April 17, max 33° C (91 F) min 23° C (73 F)
Partly cloudy

Saturday April 18, max 34° C (93 F) min 24° C (75 F)
Partly cloudy

Sunday, April 19, max 34° C (93 F) min 24° C (75 F)
Partly cloudy

Monday, April 20, max 33° C (91 F) min 24° C (75 F)
Partly cloudy

Tuesday, April 21, max 34° C (93 F) min 24° C (75 F)
Partly cloudy

Wednesday, April 22, max 34° C (93 F) min 24° C (75 F)
Partly cloudy



