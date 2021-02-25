Havana Weather for Feb. 25- March 3

The heat returns to the Cuban capital

By Yanet Díaz

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – The presence of a high migratory pressure located west of the Florida peninsula is leading to mostly clear skies and a weak flow from the northeast over the western region of Cuba. This situation is forecast to persist for a few days, with little change in weather conditions.

Little change in the weather is forecast during this week, with scattered clouds and a low probability of rain. The wind will be from the northeast at between 10 and 25 km/h. The humidity will remain between 80 and 95%, making the sensation of heat more intense. The high temperatures will be between 29 and 30° C (84 and 86 F), and the lows between 21 and 22° C (70 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 25° C (77 F).

