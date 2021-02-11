Havana Weather for February 11-17

Some showers starting Saturday

By Yanet Díaz

Photo: Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – The influence of high pressures maintains stable atmospheric conditions, generating occasional low clouds with little rainfall. An eastern flow prevails over the western region of the island. These conditions will continue until Saturday. Then the proximity of a prefrontal trough will increase the chances of rain on the northwestern coast.

The occurrence of some rains starting Saturday may extend until Tuesday. The winds will be from the east, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h, slightly stonger towards the weekend. Relative humidity will be between 50 and 80%, higher in the morning and at dusk. High temperatures will rise this week, ranging ​​between 29 and 31° C (84 and 88 F), and the lows at 21 and 22° C (70 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 25° C (77 F).

Read more news from Cuba here on Havana Times.