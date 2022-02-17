Havana Weather for February 17-23

Sunny days with good weather

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – The Atlantic oceanic anticyclone extends over Cuba, imposing a mostly weak easterly wind flow and only a few isolated clouds. Similar conditions are forecast throughout the week. On Sunday morning there will be a change in weather bringing some showers and a slight drop in temperature, due to a new cold front. This will quickly weaken without affecting temperature behavior very much.

We will have days with little cloudiness and little rain except for Sunday when there will be some occasional showers. The winds will be from the east with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h. Humidity will range between 50 and 80%, with slightly higher values ​​at dawn. The high temperatures will be between 27 and 30°C (81 and 86 F), while the lows will range between 19 and 21°C (66 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79 F).

