Havana Weather for February 4-10

Cool in Havana

Photo: Juan Suarez

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – The arrival of a new cold front imposes a cold and dry mass that will be causing relatively low temperatures, especially in the early mornings. Clear skies are expected to prevail with a cold and dry wind from the northeast. Such will persist until this Saturday, when a new cold front is expected, but of much less intensity.

The days will be mostly clear and dry, with weak and cool winds from the northeast and east, under 20 km/h. The probability of rain will be low, with the exception of some isolated showers on the weekend. The humidity will be between 60 and 90%. The high temperatures will be between 23 and 28° C (73 and 82 F), while the lows between 15 and 22° C (59 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 25° C (77 F).

