Havana Weather for January 2-8

Some rain on the weekend



By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – The first days of this forecast period will be warm and without rain until Saturday, when there will be a decrease in temperatures due to the entry of the next cold front. This will be accompanied by moderate winds from the north and swells on the coast, which can produce some sea penetration. The relative humidity will be between 80 and 95%.

The high temperatures will range between 21 and 30° C (70 and 86 F) and the lows between 15 and 22° C (59 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26° C (79 F).

Meteorological conditions:

A stationary front is located on the western portion of Cuba, providing good weather conditions with mostly clear skies and no rain. The next cold front will be approaching the northwest coast of Cuba this Saturday, followed by another reinforcement front, which will follow it until arriving almost together north of the island on Saturday night. These fronts will be causing winds and swells on the north coast, as well as a decrease in temperatures.

Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, January 1

Thursday, January 2, max 30° C (86 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Partly cloudy

Friday, January 3, max 30° C (86 F) min 21° C (70 F)

Partly cloudy

Saturday January 4, max 27° C (81 F) min 22° C (72 F)

Rains

Sunday January 5, max 21° C (70 F) min 18° C (64 F)

Partly cloudy

Monday January 6, max 22° C (72 F) min 15° C (59 F)

Partly cloudy

Tuesday January 7, max 26° C (79 F) min 16° C (61 F)

Partly cloudy

Wednesday January 8, max 27° C (79 F) min 18° C (64 F)

Partly cloudy