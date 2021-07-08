Havana Weather for July 8-14

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm days

By Yanet Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Some rain bands associated with tropical storm Elsa were affecting western Cuba on Wednesday, with accumulations of around a ¼ of an inch registered in Havana. Some isolated showers are expected in the next few days. Towards the end of this week there will be good weather conditions in the capital.

The days will be partly cloudy with a few isolated showers in the next 24 hours. The winds will be variable and weak, between 15 and 25 km/h. The humidity will range between 70 and 90%. The days will be hot, with highs of 31 and 32° C (88 and 90 F), and the lows around 23° C (73 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 28° C (82 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, no tropical cyclone development is expected during the next 5 days.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.