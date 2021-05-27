Havana Weather for May 27 – June 2

The 2021 Hurricane Season Begins

By Yanet Díaz

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – We are already at the end of May, a month in which the rainy season begins throughout Cuban territory. At this time of year, we can expect rain from weather systems, such as eastern waves, troughs, and of course tropical cyclones. In addition, electrical storms associated with daytime warming and atmospheric instability can occur, which tends to happen in the afternoon, and more frequently towards the center of the island.

This June 1, the hurricane season will begin in the Atlantic, however the first named tropical storm – Ana – already formed and gone before the official start of the season, which has been happening consecutively for several years.

This forecast week the days will be hot with partly cloudy skies and a very isolated chance of rain. Some showers may occur in the afternoons due to intense daytime warming, but they will be rather isolated and scattered. The weak winds will be from the east and northeast, between 10 and 20 km/h, with some higher gusts near the coast.

Relative humidity will remain quite high, with maximum values ​​of 95% at the beginning and end of the day. The high temperatures will be at 31 and 32° C (88 and 90 F), and the lows at 23 and 24° C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 27 and 28° C (81 and 82 F).

Over the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected during the next 5 days.

