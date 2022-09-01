Havana Weather for September 1-7

Havana bus window. Photo: Juan Suarez

Tropical wave approaching the Caribbean

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – A tropical wave located to the east of the Lesser Antilles is moving west and in the next few hours it will be moving over the Caribbean Sea. In the coming days, atmospheric conditions may become favorable for the development of this system, and a tropical depression could form as it slowly moves over the Caribbean. Attention should be paid to the evolution of this tropical system.

In the eastern Atlantic, an area of ​​low pressure is moving west from the Cape Verde Islands, with some associated disorganized showers. However, this system is not expected to develop in the coming days.

A weak anticyclonic flow is expected in the rest of the area and seas adjacent to Cuba, with some probability of rain in the afternoons, mainly in the interior of the island.

In Havana the days will be partly cloudy, very hot and some rain in the afternoons. Winds from the east will have speeds between 15 and 25 km/h. Humidity will remain high, often ​​between 90 and 98%. The high temperatures will be 33 and 34°C (91 and 93 F), while the lows will remain at 23 and 24°C (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 30°C (86 F).

Over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, a high probability of tropical cyclone formation is expected during the next 5 days.

