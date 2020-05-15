Latin America News 

Hospitals in Peruvian City After 14 Healthcare Workers Die of Covid-19

0 Comments

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Peru, hospitals in the Amazon region have collapsed and are in a state of “catastrophe” as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge, leaving at least 14 healthcare workers dead. The main hospital in the city of Iquitos reports only 13 to 15 doctors are healthy enough to care for the 300 new patients admitted daily. This is Dr. Enrique Sicchar.

Dr. Enrique Sicchar: “Today we are in a state of total catastrophe. At the regional hospital, the health system has collapsed. … The hospital has no more than 13 to 15 doctors for the entire hospital, and this situation has overwhelmed all of our human capacity.”



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Avenida del Puerto, Havana, Cuba.  By Jude Ponniah (Canada).  Camera: Samsung Galaxy, Note 10 plus

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]