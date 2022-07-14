House to Vote on Unprecedented $839 Billion Military Budget

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The US House of Representatives is set to vote this week on a record-shattering $839 billion military budget. The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, contains $37 billion more than President Biden requested, which in turn surpassed former President Trump’s record military budget requests. Progressive Democrats Mark Pocan and Barbara Lee have proposed an amendment that would slash $100 billion from the military budget. Congressmember Lee said, “More guns and tanks are of no use to Americans without housing, education, or healthcare.”

