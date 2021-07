Simón Pedro Pérez López

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, human rights advocates are demanding justice for another Indigenous land defender assassinated in the southern state of Chiapas. Simón Pedro Pérez López was gunned down early Monday morning as he walked to a local market with his son. Pérez López was the former president of Las Abejas de Acteal, an anti-violence group that defended Indigenous communities and their land.

