Intellectuals from around the World Tell Ortega to Reinstate Fired MDs

In a letter sent to Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo they also condemn “the dark legacy” against the freedom of expression of health professionals.

Por Yader Luna (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – Ninety-six intellectuals from Latin America, the United States and Europe expressed their concern over the decision of the Government of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo to fire doctors and hospital personnel “just for expressing their critical opinion on the management of the covid-19 pandemic”, saying they should be immediately reinstated.

“At least fifteen doctors, all of them frontline professionals, with extensive experience and years of service in their public hospitals, have been dismissed in recent weeks without explanation and without justification, after signing, with many other doctors, the request to apply the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization for the management of the pandemic, recommendations that your Government has ignored,” states the open letter.

Intellectuals, including the Nobel Prize for Literature, Mario Vargas Llosa, believe “that it is a crime to politicize medicine and science” because “scientific knowledge must prevail over politics.”

“While doctors around the world have been recognized for their heroic work and risks

assumed in their courageous treatment of the covid-19 patients, in Nicaragua, their Government has put their health personnel at risk by not providing adequate protective equipment and even rejecting donations of these,” they regret.

They ask for protection for health personnel



In the letter they point out that Nicaragua has the highest record for deaths of doctors and nurses in Central America. “Even with that high risk, health personnel continue to provide service despite inadequate conditions,” they highlight.

“Instead of acknowledgments, they receive unjustified dismissal letters, compelling us to raise our voices in solidarity with them and with the people of Nicaragua. As rulers and public servants that you are, we ask that you support, respect and protect your health personnel, and that you join the worldwide recognition of the commendable work of these brave and valuable professionals,” they note.

“Those of us who sign here condemn the firing of doctors and any other act that further weakens Nicaragua’s precarious health system. We categorically reject the actions of your Government that constitutes a dark legacy for the respect and freedom of expression of the medical profession.”

In the letter they demand “that the persecution stop and that the doctors be reinstated to their jobs” because “it is a crime politicizing medicine, even more in the midst of this terrible pandemic.”

“The Nicaraguan people should not continue to get sick and die from the spread of a virus that, by taking the appropriate measures, can be prevented. In the midst of this pandemic, saving the lives of your people should be above any other interest and consideration,” the letter concludes.

The letter is signed by:

Mario Vargas Llosa. Perú, Premio Nobel de Literatura

Salman Rushdie. Gran Bretaña/Estados Unidos, escritor

Julie Christie. Actriz, Gran Bretaña

Ángeles Mastretta. Escritora, México

John Ralston Saul. Presidente Emérito PEN Internacional, Canadá

Almudena Grandes. Escritora, España

Julia Álvarez. Escritora, Estados Unidos

Laura Restrepo. Escritora, Colombia

John Carlin. Escritor y periodista, Gran Bretaña

Regula Venske. Presidenta PEN, Alemania

Marcela Serrano. Escritora, Chile

Andrew Cockburn. Editor Harper´s Magazine, Estados Unidos

Martín Caparrós.Escritor y periodista, Argentina

Bianca Jagger. Activista derechos humanos, Gran Bretaña/ Nicaragua

Margó Glantz. Escritora, México

Holly Near. Cantante y compositora, Estados Unidos

Alfre Woodard. Actriz, Estados Unidos

Héctor Abad Faciolince. Escritor, Colombia

Leander Sukov. Vicepresidente PEN, Alemania

Mayra Montero. Escritora, Puerto Rico/Cuba

Duncan Campbell. Periodista, Gran Bretaña

Mayra Santos-Febres. Escritora, Puerto Rico

Joy Harjo. Poeta Laureada Nación Muskogee, Estados Unidos

Carlos Franz. Escritor, Chile

Lucy Lippard. Escritora, Estados Unidos

Juan Villoro. Escritor, México

Margaret Randall. Escritora, Estados Unidos

Alejandra Costamagna. Escritora, Chile

Mary Louise Pratt. Escritora, Estados Unidos

Alonso Cueto. Escritor, Perú

Joan Peters. Profesora Emérita de la Universidad de California, Estados Unidos

Edgardo Rodríguez Juliá. Escritor, Puerto Rico

Betina Aptheker. Profesora Universidad de Santa Cruz, Estados Unidos

Guadalupe Nettel. Escritora, México

Peter Passell. Profesor, Milken Institute, Estados Unidos

Marta Sanz. Escritora, España

Stefano Varese. Director del Centro de Investigaciones Indígenas de las Américas-Universidad de California, Davis, Estados Unidos

Alberto Salcedo Ramos. Escritor Colombia

To see the original letter addressed to Ortega and Murillo and the full list of 96 names who signed click here.