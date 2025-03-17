International News Briefs for Monday, March 17, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Monday, March 17, 2025.

U.S. Bombs Yemen, Killing Dozens of Civilians

Mar 17, 2025

Yemen’s Health Ministry says at least 53 people were killed and dozens of others wounded over the weekend after the United States launched nearly four dozen airstrikes against the Houthi movement. More than 30 civilians are reportedly among the dead, including four children and a woman killed when U.S. bombs struck two houses in Yemen’s northern Saada province. The Trump administration said it began the attacks after the Houthis resumed drone and missile attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli siege in Gaza. A Houthi spokesperson on Sunday promised to continue the strikes.

Yahya Sarea: “With the help of God Almighty, the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to impose a naval blockade on the Israeli enemy and ban its ships in the declared zone of operations until aid and basic needs are delivered to the Gaza Strip.”

On social media, President Trump vowed to use “overwhelming lethal force like nothing you have seen before” against Yemen. A Trump administration official told reporters the attacks on Yemen might continue for weeks. The bombings come even though Congress has not declared war on Yemen.

Trump Administration Defies Court Order Halting Deportation Flights to El Salvador

Mar 17, 2025

President Trump has invoked an 18th-century law to order the deportation of Venezuelan nationals from the United States. On Saturday, the Trump administration flew more than 260 immigrants to El Salvador, including over 130 people accused, but not convicted, of having ties to the gang Tren de Aragua, which Trump has labeled a terrorist organization. The flights came despite a temporary restraining order from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who ordered any deportation flights that were currently in the air to turn around. The Washington Post reports three flights bound for El Salvador arrived after the judge’s order. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, a Trump ally, shared video on social media showing deportees arriving at a notorious supermax prison where guards have been accused of gross human rights abuses. Bukele tweeted, “Oopsie… Too late,” adding the face with tears of joy emoji. The comment was then retweeted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House communications director Steven Cheung. Trump’s order is based on the rarely invoked Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which was last used to justify the arrest and internment of 30,000 Japanese, German and Italian nationals during World War II. We’ll have more on this case later in the broadcast with the ACLU’s Lee Gelernt, who says President Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act is “flat out lawless.”

Trump Mulls Travel Ban Targeting Citizens of Up to 43 Nations

Mar 17, 2025

The New York Times reports the Trump administration could target citizens from up to 43 countries with new travel restrictions that would be broader than those imposed during Trump’s first term. A draft list includes 11 countries whose citizens would be flatly barred from U.S. entry: Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

ICE Arrests Second Columbia Student over Palestinian Solidarity Protests

Mar 17, 2025

U.S. immigration agents have arrested another Palestinian student who participated in Gaza solidarity protests at Columbia University. Leqaa Kordia, who is from the occupied West Bank, had been on a lapsed student visa. Separately, an Indian national left the U.S. after her enrollment and student visa were unlawfully revoked. Ranjani Srinivasan was expected to graduate this year with a doctoral degree from Columbia’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation. Her lawyer said she was arrested the night students took over what’s now known as Hind’s Hall, though she did not actually participate in that protest.

Video Shows Immigration Agents Refused to ID Themselves During Mahmoud Khalil Arrest

Mar 17, 2025

Image Credit: Family of Mahmoud Khalil

Video has emerged showing the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil last Saturday by plainclothes officers who did not identify themselves. The video was filmed by his 8-month-pregnant wife Noor Abdalla, whose voice you are hearing in this clip.

Noor Abdalla: “Can you — can you please specify what agency is taking him, please? Excuse me. They’re — nobody — they’re not talking to me. I don’t know. Excuse me, the lawyer would like to speak to somebody. Oh my god, they’re literally running away from me.”

On Friday, Khalil’s legal team filed a motion seeking his release on bail.

“We Are Going to Fight Back”: Expelled Columbia Labor Leader Vows to Combat Censorship, Retaliation

Mar 17, 2025

More large-scale protests took place across the country over the weekend demanding ICE release Mahmoud Khalil and defending the right to free speech. Here in New York, Grant Miner, the president of the Student Workers of Columbia–UAW, addressed crowds just days after Miner was fired by Columbia for taking part in antiwar campus protests. He was fired one day before his union entered bargaining talks.

Grant Miner: “I was expelled and fired for participating in protest! This is a campaign of fear. The purpose of this is to cause fear and to quash the movement to free Palestine on our campuses and across the nation. I am here to tell you that labor, that students, that everybody here is going to fight back.”

Far-Right Group Betar Says It Handed Trump Admin “Thousands of Names” of Deportation Targets

Mar 17, 2025

The far-right, pro-Israeli group Betar has taken credit for Mahmoud Khalil’s arrest and boasts it has a “deportation list” containing “thousands of names” that it sent to the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania has suspended one student as it issued sanctions earlier this month for 15 pro-Palestinian student protesters. Swarthmore announced the penalties days after Trump threatened to rescind federal funding for schools that allow so-called illegal protests.

Storms Kills at Least 40 People as Trump White House Purges Agencies That Study Extreme Weather

Mar 17, 2025

At least 40 people are dead after hundreds of powerful storms, including dozens of tornadoes, tore through the Southern and Midwestern United States over the weekend. The storms knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of utility customers and triggered wildfires in Oklahoma.

This comes after the Trump administration fired some 2,000 workers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, including hundreds of forecasters at the National Weather Service. Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is working to shutter NOAA offices, including a Hawaiian climate research station that since 1956 has measured steadily rising levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide.

Schumer Faces Calls to Step Down Amid Democratic and Public Anger on GOP Spending Bill Vote

Mar 17, 2025

Chuck Schumer is facing mounting calls to step down as the Democrats’ Senate leader after he voted in favor of Republicans’ spending package Friday, which has been described as a “blank check” for the White House to keep defunding and dismantling government services and agencies. Groups including Indivisible and Pass the Torch have joined the calls for Schumer to step aside. On Friday, 11 young activists with Sunrise Movement were arrested at Schumer’s D.C. office as they urged him not to “compromise on our lives and futures” ahead of the vote. The other Democratic senators who voted with Schumer and the Republicans were Catherine Cortez Masto, Dick Durbin, John Fetterman, Kirsten Gillibrand, Maggie Hassan, Gary Peters, Brian Schatz, Jeanne Shaheen and independent Senator Angus King.

Calls have also been mounting for New York Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to challenge Schumer in his next primary election, as she led the charge to oppose the GOP spending bill. She spoke on CNN ahead of the vote.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “This turns the federal government into a slush fund for Donald Trump and Elon Musk. It sacrifices congressional authority, and it is deeply partisan. And so, to me, it is almost unthinkable why Senate Democrats would vote to hand the few pieces of leverage that we have away for free, when we’ve been sent here to protect Social Security, protect Medicaid and protect Medicare.”

New Trump EOs Gut Agencies Serving Unhoused People, Libraries and Media Organizations

Mar 17, 2025

President Trump signed an executive order Friday gutting smaller federal offices including the Minority Business Development Agency, the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Also on Trump’s chopping block: the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which funds the overseas broadcasters Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Radio Free Asia. For the first time in over eight decades, the Voice of America stopped broadcasting over the weekend, after announcing it would fire nearly all of its 1,300 employees. Trump’s cuts will also silence Radio and TV Martí — broadcasts into Cuba that have historically been used to attempt to overthrow the Cuban government.

Separately, Trump signed an executive order Friday revoking Biden-era rules strengthening tribal sovereignty and self-determination for all 574 federally recognized tribes.

Trump Assails Judges, News Outlets and Critics in Rambling Speech at Justice Department

Mar 17, 2025

President Trump addressed employees of the Department of Justice on Friday in a rambling address riddled with lies and personal grievances. For over an hour, Trump assailed his opponents as “scum,” castigated federal judges as “corrupt,” and labeled news outlets that criticize his administration as “illegal.”

President Donald Trump: “I believe that CNN and MSDNC, who literally write 97.6% bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat Party. And in my opinion, they’re really corrupt, and they’re illegal. What they do is illegal.”

Trump also used his visit to the Great Hall of the Justice Department to heap praise on Aileen Cannon, the Trump-appointed U.S. district judge who last year threw out a criminal case against Trump over his mishandling of classified documents. We’ll have more on Trump’s highly unusual speech at the Justice Department after headlines when we speak with Congressmember Jamie Raskin.

Hundreds of Thousands Rally in Serbia Against Government Corruption

Mar 17, 2025

In Serbia, hundreds of thousands of protesters flooded the streets of the capital Belgrade on Saturday to demand justice for 15 people killed in the northern city of Novi Sad last November when a train station roof collapsed on them. The disaster triggered months of anti-government rallies calling on President Aleksandar Vučić to resign, amid accusations of widespread negligence and corruption. The student-led protests have swelled to include teachers, farmers and workers.

Kristina Petrović: “We are waiting for authorities to be held accountable for what happened in Novi Sad, as we believe it is all about the irresponsibility of the state bodies.”

Aleksa Cvetanović: “Today we will demonstrate our dissent to show how many people will come out to show what we are striving for: for a normal state, a state of law, without corruption, lying, media pressures, persecutions, expulsions, unjust sentencing, etc.”

Serbia’s government denied reports from rights groups that police deployed a military-grade sonic weapon against protesters. Footage from Saturday’s rally shows a sudden noise directed at protesters triggered panic and a brief stampede.

JD Vance Booed by Audience While Attending Concert at Kennedy Center

Mar 17, 2025

Vice President JD Vance was met with a chorus of disapproval as he attended a concert at the Kennedy Center Thursday evening. The audience loudly booed as Vance and his wife took their seats for a performance of the National Symphony Orchestra. President Trump, who last month dissolved the Kennedy Center’s board of directors and named himself as chair, is expected to visit the renowned arts venue for a board meeting today.

In related news, Shelly C. Lowe, the first Native American chair of the National Endowment of the Humanities, has stepped down from her post “at the direction of President Trump.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.