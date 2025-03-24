International News Briefs for Monday, March 24, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Israel Renews Attacks on Gaza’s Hospitals as Its Full-Scale War Continues

Mar 24, 2025

Gaza’s Health Ministry says the official death toll has topped 50,000 as Israel continues to bombard and blockade the territory, but it is widely believed the actual death toll is far higher. On Sunday, Israeli forces bombed a surgical unit at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis — the largest functioning hospital in Gaza. The attack killed two people, including Ismail Barhoum, a member of Hamas’s political bureau. Hamas said he was at the hospital for treatment for injuries suffered in an earlier Israeli strike. A 16-year-old boy was also killed in the hospital attack. The American trauma surgeon Feroze Sidhwa was at Nasser Hospital at the time of the attack and said the teenager killed was his patient.

Dr. Feroze Sidhwa: “You know, I’ve certainly never had a patient injured in an explosion, brought to the hospital, taken care of, doing well, ready to go home, and then blown up in his hospital bed. That’s a first. And that should be what we call in medicine a ‘never event.’ That’s not really supposed to happen. I just — I can’t emphasize enough, it just doesn’t matter who is in the hospital. It’s not legal to blow it up. It’s not legal to kill people in here. It’s not legal to attack people in here. It’s not ethical. It’s completely crazy.”

In a separate strike, Israel blew up the Turkish Friendship Hospital, Gaza’s only specialized cancer hospital. The hospital had been closed since November 2023 due to Israeli attacks. At one point Israeli troops had turned the hospital into a military outpost. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the bombing, saying it was “part of Israel’s policy aimed at rendering Gaza uninhabitable and forcibly displacing the Palestinian people.”

In other news on Gaza, Israel’s security cabinet has approved forming what it calls a “Voluntary Emigration Bureau” in Gaza as Israel and the United States push for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

Erdoğan Intensifies Crackdown on Rival İmamoğlu as Court Jails the Detained Istanbul Mayor

Mar 24, 2025

In Turkey, a court has formally arrested opposition leader, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, days after he was detained on corruption charges. İmamoğlu is President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s biggest rival and is seen by many as the best chance of ending Erdoğan’s long-standing rule. Following the news, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Istanbul, where they were met with pepper spray and tear gas by police. Over 1,000 people have been arrested in demonstrations in recent days. Ahead of his arrest, Istanbul University revoked İmamoğlu’s degree, a move which bars him from running for president. Nonetheless, his Republican People’s Party, or CHP, said Ekrem İmamoğlu received overwhelming support during Sunday’s election to select a primary candidate, including from millions of voters who are not party members. CHP leader Özgür Özel addressed Sunday’s rally in Istanbul.

Özgür Özel: “By keeping him in prison for four days, sending him to court while Turkey was going to the polls for him, and sending him to prison while Turkey was electing him, Erdoğan defied not only him, but millions, and attempted to stage a coup.”

Meanwhile, X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, has suspended a number of accounts belonging to opposition activists and academics in Turkey.

Columbia Caves to Trump Demands, Outlines Plans to Militarize Campus, Reinforce Censorship

Mar 24, 2025

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said Columbia University is on track to regain $400 million in federal funding after the Ivy League institution yielded to the Trump administration’s demands Friday. Those include banning face masks on campus, hiring 36 new security officers with greater power to arrest and crack down on students and appointing a “senior vice provost” to oversee the Department of Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies and the Center for Palestine Studies.

Students say they will continue to fight for Palestinian rights and for Columbia to divest from Israel. Free speech experts are sounding the alarm. This is Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union.

Donna Lieberman: “Unfortunately, it appears that Columbia has capitulated to the bullying of the Trump administration and ceded significant control over academic decisions, like a couple of departments, admissions, discipline, to the Trump administration in return for the Trump administration backing off from its threat to cut off $400 million in grants that have absolutely nothing to do with claims of antisemitism or failure to deal with it.”

Students are returning to classes today after spring break. We will have more on this story later in the show.

Trump Orders DOJ and DHS to Punish Law Firms That Challenge His Agenda

Mar 24, 2025

On Friday night, President Trump issued a memo directing Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to punish law firms and lawyers that file what the administration views as frivolous or unreasonable lawsuits against the federal government. The memo is widely seen as a way to target immigration lawyers. Former Justice Department official Vanita Gupta said the memo “attacks the very foundations of our legal system by threatening and intimidating litigants who aim to hold our government accountable to the law and the Constitution.”

Meanwhile, a court battle continues over Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to transfer over 130 Venezuelan men from the United States to El Salvador after they were accused of being gang members. An appeals court will hear oral arguments today on the case. On Friday, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg called Trump’s use of the law to be “incredibly troublesome and problematic.” The Trump administration is appealing Boasberg’s decision to halt flights under the Alien Enemies Act.

Trump to Revoke Temporary Status of 530,000 People from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela

Mar 24, 2025

The Trump administration has announced plans to revoke temporary immigration protections for more than 530,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela that were granted under a Biden-era humanitarian parole initiative known as CHNV.

WaPo: IRS Could Soon Release Personal Data of Immigrant Taxpayers to DHS

Mar 24, 2025

In other immigration news, The Washington Post is reporting the IRS is close to agreeing to a deal to give addresses and other personal information about suspected undocumented immigrants to the Department of Homeland Security. One former IRS official told the Post, “It is a complete betrayal of 30 years of the government telling immigrants to file their taxes.”

In other related news, DHS has shut down three internal watchdog agencies that advocated for immigrants, including the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

U.S. Judge Blocks ICE from Deporting Activist Jeanette Vizguerra

Mar 24, 2025

A federal judge on Friday blocked Immigration and Customs Enforcement from deporting Jeanette Vizguerra, a well-known immigrant rights activist and mother of four, who was detained in Denver last Monday. U.S. Judge Nina Wang’s order also prevents federal authorities from transferring Vizguerra out of Colorado and gave the government a deadline of today to demonstrate why Vizguerra should not be released.

Social Security Head Briefly Threatens to Shut Down Agency

Mar 24, 2025

The head of the U.S. Social Security Administration threatened on Friday to shut down the agency and then backed down from the threat. Trump’s head of Social Security, Leland Dudek, made the initial threat after a federal judge blocked Elon Musk’s DOGE from accessing Social Security records, which the judge likened to a “fishing expedition.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s commerce secretary, billionaire Howard Lutnick, has sparked outrage after suggesting only fraudsters would complain if Social Security checks didn’t go out on time.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick: “Let’s say Social Security didn’t send out their checks this month. My mother-in-law, who’s 94, she wouldn’t call and complain. She just wouldn’t. She’d think something got messed up, and she’ll get it next month. A fraudster always makes the loudest noise, screaming, yelling and complaining.”

Pentagon Hosts Elon Musk But Skips Briefing on China After Media Reports

Mar 24, 2025

Elon Musk visited the Pentagon Friday for a high-level meeting with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others. The New York Times had reported Musk was scheduled to receive a briefing on top-secret U.S. plans for a potential war with China, but the briefing was canceled after it was reported in the press. Musk threatened to go after whoever leaked what he called “maliciously false information” to the Times. Musk has close business ties with China, which is Tesla’s second-largest market. China is also the home of Tesla’s largest factory.

Musk’s PAC Offers Wisconsin Voters $100 as He Pours Millions into Key Supreme Court Race

Mar 24, 2025

Elon Musk’s political action committee is offering voters in Wisconsin $100 to sign a petition opposing what he calls “activist judges” ahead of Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election on April 1. Two Musk-backed groups have spent over $20 million on the race to support Republican Brad Schimel over Democrat Susan Crawford. The race will decide control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

U.S. and Russia Hold Talks in Saudi Arabia as Negotiations Continue to End Ukraine War

Mar 24, 2025

U.S. and Russian officials are holding talks in Saudi Arabia today, a day after the U.S. held negotiations with Ukraine. The talks are focused in part on a proposed pause to attacks on energy facilities between Russia and Ukraine, as well as securing a possible maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea.

On Sunday, a Russian drone attack killed seven people, including a 5-year-old child, in Kyiv. Meanwhile, Ukrainian drone attacks killed two people in Russia.

Sudanese Army Sweeps Major Sites in Khartoum After Seizing Presidential Palace

Mar 24, 2025

Sudan’s military has retaken control over most of central Khartoum over the weekend, after soldiers seized the presidential palace in the capital Friday. By Sunday, the Sudanese army also captured the Central Bank and the headquarters of the national intelligence service. Analysts say it could be a major turning point in the devastating civil war between Sudanese forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which is nearing the two-year mark and has created the world’s largest humanitarian disaster.

South African Ambassador Returns Home to Warm Welcome After Expulsion from D.C.

Mar 24, 2025

South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool returned home to a hero’s welcome Sunday after being expelled from Washington. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently declared Rasool to be “persona non grata” in the latest move taken by the Trump administration against South Africa. Speaking in Cape Town on Sunday, Rasool criticized the Trump administration for cutting off aid to South Africa.

Ebrahim Rasool: “We have tried to engage. We have been met with executive orders that cut our aid, cut PEPFAR, and now we sit with the idea that millions could be reinfected with HIV and AIDS. The research for the vaccine may not be one that could be completed. Those are the dangerous things that are happening and why we must mend our relationship or sit out the next four years.”

Ambassador Rasool has also said South Africa will resist pressure from the U.S. and other nations to drop its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

South Korean Court Reinstates Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as President Ahead of Yoon Suk Yeol Ruling

Mar 24, 2025

South Korea’s Constitutional Court has dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo Monday, reinstating him as acting president. Han took on the interim presidency after Yoon Suk Yeol was suspended over his short-lived declaration of martial law in December. Han has been accused of complicity in the failed martial law attempt and of refusing to appoint judges to the Constitutional Court. A ruling on Yoon’s fate is expected soon. Mass protests have taken over Seoul’s streets amid the deepening political turmoil.

Canadian PM Calls for Snap Election to Take On Trump, “Most Significant Crisis of Our Lifetimes”

Mar 24, 2025

Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney called on Sunday for snap federal elections to be held on April 28.

Prime Minister Mark Carney: “We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump’s unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty. Our response must be to build a strong economy and a more secure Canada. President Trump claims that Canada isn’t a real country. He wants to break us so America can own us. We will not let that happen.”

Carney, a former central banker with little political experience, is hoping to consolidate his Liberal Party’s power after the popularity of the opposition Conservative Party soared during his predecessor Justin Trudeau’s final months in power.

Greenland Pushes Back on “Highly Aggressive” Planned Visit by Members of Trump White House

Mar 24, 2025

Greenland’s prime minister has expressed outrage over what he called the Trump administration’s “highly aggressive” plan to send second lady Usha Vance, national security adviser Michael Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright to Greenland this week. Over the past two months, President Trump has repeatedly threatened to take control of Greenland “one way or the other.”

34,000 Rallygoers Attend Bernie and AOC’s Denver Stop on “Fighting Oligarchy” Tour

Mar 24, 2025

On Friday, an estimated 34,000 people gathered in Denver for a massive rally to hear Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York as part of their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. It was the largest rally of either of their political careers.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “We will not allow America to become an oligarchy. This nation was built on working people, and we’re not going to let a handful of billionaires run the government.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “Power and corruption is taking over this country like never before. And we are here, most importantly, because we know that a better world is possible.”

Other speakers at the rally included Alvaro Bedoya, the federal trade commissioner who was fired by Trump last week.

