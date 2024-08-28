Israel Launches Largest Raid on West Bank in Two Decades

Photo: Via X / @QudsNen

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – At least nine Palestinians were killed overnight as Israel’s military carried out its largest raid on the occupied West Bank in two decades. Israeli soldiers, backed by armored vehicles, bulldozers, fighter jets and drones, launched simultaneous raids on Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reports Jenin’s three main hospitals were besieged, with Israeli soldiers barring ambulances from transporting the wounded. Other witnesses described Israeli bulldozers destroying roads, water and power infrastructure.

As the raid got underway, Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz called for the mass displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank. Katz wrote on social media, “We need to deal with the threat exactly as we deal with terror infrastructure in Gaza, including the temporary evacuation of Palestinian civilians and any other step needed. This is a war for everything and we must win it.”

Palestinian health officials say Israeli raids on the West Bank since October have killed over 650 Palestinians — 148 of them children. After headlines, we’ll go to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank for the latest.

