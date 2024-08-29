Israeli Attacks Kill Another 68 Palestinians in Gaza; Mother of First Polio Patient Decries Baby’s Fate

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Gaza, Israeli attacks have killed at least 68 Palestinians and wounded 77 others over the past day. An attack just hours ago on displaced people in Khan Younis killed or injured more than a dozen people, mostly women and children. Another attack on Rafah killed at least seven Palestinians.

The mother of Gaza’s first confirmed polio patient, Abdul Rahman Abu al-Jidyan, a nearly 1-year-old boy who is now paralyzed, is speaking out and pleading for medical treatment. This is Nivin Abu al-Jidyan.

Nivin Abu al-Jidyan: “I was shocked that my son got this disease amid the war and the closure of border crossings. Under these conditions and lack of medicine for him, it’s a shock. Would he remain like this? For how long? Is there a treatment for him? Is there someone to treat him? I don’t know what to do. I took him to the hospital. They told me that my son has polio and they cannot treat him, they cannot do anything for him. … He is my only baby boy. It’s his right to travel and be treated. It’s his right to walk, run and move like before. It’s his right to get the proper treatment, travel, get out and get his chance in life.”

