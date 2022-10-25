Israeli Forces Kill 6, Wound Dozens in Overnight Assault on Nablus

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In the West Bank, at least six Palestinians were killed and nearly two dozen others injured following raids by Israeli forces early Tuesday morning. Al Jazeera reports one of the victims, Qusay al-Tamimi was 19 years old and lived in the village of Nabi Saleh, near the city of Ramallah.

In related news, Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes committed by Israel during its latest deadly assault on the Gaza Strip in August. Among those killed by Israeli forces were a 4-year-old child and a teenager who was visiting her mother’s grave, according to a new Amnesty report published Tuesday.

Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary-general, said in a statement, “Israel’s latest offensive on Gaza lasted only three days, but that was ample time to unleash fresh trauma and destruction on the besieged population. The three deadly attacks we examined must be investigated as war crimes; all victims of unlawful attacks and their families deserve justice and reparations.”