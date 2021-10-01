Judge to Sentence Steven Donziger, Lawyer Who Sued Chevron for Amazon Oil Spills

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In New York, environmental and human rights lawyer Steven Donziger is being sentenced today after over two years under house arrest on pretrial misdemeanor charges. He has been targeted by Chevron ever since he successfully sued the oil giant in Ecuador on behalf of 30,000 Amazonian Indigenous people for dumping 16 billion gallons of oil into their ancestral land.

This week, U.N. human rights experts called Donziger’s house arrest arbitrary and in violation of international law, calling for his immediate release and reparations.

