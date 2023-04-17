Kremlin Critic Vladimir Kara-Murza Sentenced to 25 Years for Antiwar Activism

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Russia, prominent opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for treason for condemning Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The Russian-British former politician helped make the case for Western governments to sanction Russian officials and said his country was committing war crimes. In a statement last week, Kara-Murza said, “I know the day will come when the darkness engulfing our country will clear. … Our society will open its eyes and shudder when it realizes what crimes were committed in its name.”

