Landslide Buries Six Families in Matagalpa, Nicaragua

View of the Peñas Blancas Massif, in Matagalpa. Photo: Courtesy

By Juan Carlos Bow (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – A landslide caused by the rains of hurricane Iota buried about six families living in the lower areas of the Peñas Blancas Massif, in Matagalpa, Nicaragua. So far, 15 bodies have been recovered, but it is feared that the deceased will exceed thirty.

The landslide occurred on Tuesday afternoon after a huge rock from the massif detached as a result of the constant rains caused in the area by Iota. The hurricane entered Nicaragua on Monday with winds of 155 mph (250 kph), before it weakened into a tropical storm.

Henry Hueck, owner of the San Martin farm where the landslide occurred, spoke with Confidencial. He said the huge rock dragged mud and vegetation with it, and an avalanche formed that traveled about three kilometers.

He added that members of the Nicaraguan Army, the Police and the mayor’s office are at the scene. However, he said access to the area is difficult because the avalanche cut roads and destroyed some small bridges.

Hueck said about 40 men from nearby communities were the first to arrive to try and recover the bodies.

