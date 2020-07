Los Zafiros  (Cuba) – Song of the Day

Por Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band is Los Zafiros from Cuba with the song “La Luna En Tu Mirada” from the album “Los Zafiros” (1964).

