Meta Fined $1.3 Billion by European Regulators for Violating Data Privacy Rules

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The European Union has fined the parent company of Facebook and Instagram for violating privacy and data protection rules. Meta was ordered to pay $1.3 billion U.S. dollars and told to immediately halt the transfer of data collected from Facebook users in Europe to the United States, unless it can be protected from surveillance. The penalty announced earlier today by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission is the largest fine ever imposed by the Irish privacy watchdog.

