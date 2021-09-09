Mexico’s Top Court Decriminalizes Abortion

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Mexican Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that criminalizing abortion is unconstitutional — a historic decision which paves the way to legalizing the procedure across the country. This is the president of the Mexican Supreme Court, Arturo Zaldívar.

Arturo Zaldívar: “From now on, there is a new path to freedom, clarity and dignity, which respects all those who are pregnant, especially women. Today is one more step in this historic struggle for equality, for dignity and for fully exercising their rights.”

Abortion has been severely restricted and penalized in all but four Mexican states. This comes after years of resistance and organizing by reproductive justice advocates.

