Minnesota Activists Urge Voters to Select “Uncommitted” to Protest Biden’s Backing of Israel

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Minnesota, some Democratic activists are urging voters to select “uncommitted” on the ballot to protest Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s assault on Gaza. Jaylani Hussein is co-chair of the Abandon Biden campaign.

Jaylani Hussein: “For Tuesday, it’s not Minnesota Muslims. It’s not the Muslims in the United States. It’s really the overwhelming majority of Democrats who believe that the president is on a very dark course. So many children have been killed in Gaza, over 30,000 dead. Every single day, the Israeli Defense Force is killing innocent people. And our president has stayed silent, has not done anything. In fact, we have done the opposite. We have stopped the world from calling and stopping this war and calling for an immediate ceasefire.”