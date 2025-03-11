Nicaragua: House Arrest Imposed on ex-Commander Henry Ruiz

Henry Ruiz, commander “Modesto,” former member of the National Directorate of the FSLN. Archive | Confidencial.

Since March 8th, three patrols and dozens of officers have been maintaining a police cordon around the house of former FSLN commander “Modesto”.

HAVANA TIMES – Three police patrols and dozens of officers have been maintaining a police cordon since Saturday, March 8, 2025, around the house of Henry Ruiz, known as commander “Modesto” of the FSLN, located in the Los Robles neighborhood in Managua.

Sources linked to Ruiz’s family, one of the nine commanders of the Sandinista revolution and Minister of Planning during the 1980s government, confirmed that the veteran former guerrilla is alone in his home.

When Ruiz tried to leave his house on March 8, 2025, the police did not inform him whether he was under any accusation or investigation. They only told him that “they are following superior orders” and that he must remain in his house, according to the sources.

“Henry Ruiz is completely isolated, under the police cordon,” and the only person who has entered and left his house is a daughter who brings him food, the sources clarified.

Ruiz’s family is concerned about his health condition, which requires access to specialized medication. The former member of the FSLN National Directorate has been away from politics and public debate for more than eight years.

The nine Sandinista commanders who led Nicaragua from July 1979 until the Sandinistas left power in April 1990. Henry Ruiz is in the top row, second from the right.

