“Oil Fuels War”: Greenpeace Protests Russian Oil Tanker

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Greenpeace activists on Tuesday protested a tanker carrying Russian oil into New York before a ban on new imports takes effect next month. Protesters held up signs reading “Oil Fuels War.” Greenpeace says the Biden administration should invoke the Defense Production Act to build sustainable energy and achieve independence from fossil fuels.

This comes as a new report finds wealthy nations must completely end oil and gas production by 2034 to give the world a 50/50 chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

