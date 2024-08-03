Ortega Orders More Arrests of Priests in Nicaragua

Priests Jairo Pravia (left) and Victor Godoy (center) were arrested this Friday, August 2, in Sebaco. On the right, Monsignor Edgard Sacasa, arrested the previous day in San Isidro, Matagalpa. © Mosaico CSI

At least eight priests are believed to have been taken to a “seminary-turned-prison” in Managua. Two were detained on August 1 and six on August 2.

By Mosaico CSI (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – Police of the Ortega-Murillo regime detained at least six priests between the morning and 2 p.m. on Friday, August 2, in various parishes of the Diocese of Matagalpa.

Parishioners, in distress, confirmed to Mosaico CSI the detention of priests Jairo Pravia and Victor Godoy, the parish priest and parochial vicar, respectively, of the Immaculate Conception of Mary Parish in Sebaco, Matagalpa.

Priests Antonio López of the Parish of Our Lord of Veracruz and Marlon Velasquez Flores, vicar of the Santa Lucía Parish, both in Ciudad Darío, were also detained. The parish priest of the latter, Father Vicente Martinez, was forced into exile at the end of August 2022.

Citizen reports in Darío explain that the Police are maintaining a presence at the San Pedro Parish, allegedly “waiting for Fray Edilio Javier Cruz,” of the Order of Friars Minor, who was reportedly on a pastoral visit to a rural community.

Meanwhile, in the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe in the municipality of Matiguas, the Police detained priest Raul Villegas.

Additionally, on social media, people have reported the alleged detention of other priests in various parishes of the Diocese of Matagalpa. However, each case is still being verified.

These detentions add to those of Monsignor Edgar Luis Sacasa Sierra, Vicar of Pastoral; and Monsignor Ulises René Vega Matamoros, Judicial Vicar and Chancellor of the Diocese of Matagalpa, which took place on Thursday, August 1, in a simultaneous operation at the parish houses of San Isidro Labrador and San Ramon Nonato, respectively.

Although the whereabouts of the clerics are unknown, there are suspicions that they were all taken to the Interdiocesan Seminary of Our Lady of Fatima in Managua, which has been used in several cases for the forced confinement of priests.

These new crackdowns against the priests of Matagalpa occur during the Holy Jubilee Year on the occasion of the First Centennial of the Diocese, which will be on December 19.

