Oscar Leaves Cuba Heading for The Bahamas

Tropical Storm Oscar. Graphic: National Hurricane Center.

Por Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – What was hurricane Oscar left Cuba on Monday as a tropical storm leaving the country with its other battle, to partially recover from the nationwide power outage that began Friday October 18th.

Rescue efforts are still underway in flooded parts of Guantanamo province, where six deaths have been mentioned thus far. Rains still persist in some areas.

Scattered reports came in Monday of considerable damage in agriculture from the highly productive Baracoa, Guantanamo municipality. Ripe coffee beans fell to the ground and banana plantations showed considerable losses in Baracoa and Maisi. Likewise, the large tomato crop in Valle de Caujerí, San Antonio del Sur suffered damage.

More complete reports of damage to infrastructure and agriculture in the eastern provinces are still being gathered and should become known in the coming days.

Speaking to the nation on Monday, President Diaz Canel said the electric company is working overtime to restore the system at least to the state of roving blackouts that existed before the total collapse starting Friday morning.

The economy, already in a depressed state, was put on hold so that some electricity could be made available to people’s homes.

Diaz Canel said 36% of the electricity customers received electricity on Monday, better than the total outage of over the weekend.

