Peruvians Protest Removal of President Martín Vizcarra

“A legislative coup”

HAVANA TIMES – In Peru, protests continue following what opponents call a legislative coup against former President Martín Vizcarra earlier this week amid accusations of corruption that Vizcarra denies, reports Democracy Now.

Meanwhile, advocacy groups denounce the police use of tear gas and other violent tactics to suppress the protests. During his time as president, Vizcarra pushed forward several anti-corruption initiatives that affected members of Congress, who themselves are under criminal investigation.

Peru’s former head of Congress, Manuel Merino, was sworn in to replace Vizcarra Tuesday. Merino is a member of a center-right political party. A presidential election is scheduled for next April.

