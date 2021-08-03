Protesters Block Entrances to Swiss Banks That Finance Climate Crisis

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Switzerland, some 30 climate justice advocates were arrested Monday after peacefully blocking the entrances to two of the country’s largest banks in Zürich’s financial district. On Twitter, the group Collectif Breakfree Suisse, which led the demonstration, said, “Either phase out fossil fuels or face forest fires, famines, droughts, and floods.” This is one of the protesters.

Stephanie Wyss: “We are not here because we’re stupid or have nothing else to do. We’re here because we no longer know what we can do. We have fought for two years.”

