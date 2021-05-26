Protests Continue in Colombia as Strike Movement and Gov’t Indicate Progress in Ongoing Talks

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Colombia, the national strike committee and the government of far-right President Iván Duque say they reached “pre-agreements” this week in talks that could end weeks of mass protests calling for an end to militarized police, violence and inequality. One group says security forces have killed over 40 protesters. This is a member of a group known as “Front Line Moms” speaking from a protest in Bogotá.

Vanesa: “The people got sick of this bad government. That is what happened. We got tired of it. We’re tired of there not being work, of there not being healthcare, of the violation of our rights even to protest. As women, we don’t have many benefits.”

