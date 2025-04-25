Real ID: How Does It Affect Undocumented Migrants in the US

The Arlington, Virginia airport, United States. // Photo: Archive | EFE

The new personal identification card (or a US passport) will be required to board domestic flights and enter federal institutions.

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – Starting May 7, 2025, all airports in the United States will restrict access to passengers who do not have a Real ID — a personal identification card (or a US passport) — in compliance with new federal regulations from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The measure applies to any US citizen, lawful permanent resident, or immigrant with a work permit who needs to travel by plane within the United States. However, the most affected will be the millions of undocumented immigrants, who, being unable to access the new identification document, will be marginalized within the country.

In addition to serving as valid identification for boarding domestic flights in the United States, the Real ID will be required to access all federal facilities where identification is necessary.

Individuals who do not possess a Real ID after May 7 can present another form of identification approved by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), such as a passport. However, airport screenings will be more stringent, and travelers may be denied boarding.

US media have warned that — due to former President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant policies — TSA agents may check the immigration status of foreign individuals. Those found to be in irregular immigration status risk deportation if they show up at an airport.

Regarding minors, the DHS explains that they are not required to show identification documents when traveling with an adult. However, the accompanying adult will need to present an acceptable form of identification.

What is the Real ID?

The Real ID is an enhanced official identification card that complies with federal security standards established by the Real ID Act. It was created in 2005 upon the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission to improve identification security.

The primary goal of the Real ID is to prevent fraud and strengthen national security, making it harder to counterfeit IDs and limiting the actions of criminals and terrorists.

The Real ID features enhanced security elements and a distinctive mark, usually a gold or black star at the top. Without this ID or a US passport, travelers could face delays, additional screenings, and the possibility of being denied access to the security checkpoint.

May 7, 2025, is the deadline set by the DHS to enforce the Real ID requirement after years of postponement. It will be mandatory to board domestic flights in the United States and will also be required to enter federal buildings, military bases, and nuclear plants.

The Real ID Act states that all individuals born after December 1, 1964, must obtain the new identification document, considered the first step toward implementing a national identity card.

How can it be obtained?

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has stated that the basic requirements are: proof of identity such as a passport or birth certificate, proof of Social Security number, and two proofs of state residency.

The Department of Homeland Security indicated that individuals should visit their state’s driver’s licensing agency website to find out what specific documentation is required to obtain a Real ID, as states may have additional requirements.

How does it affect undocumented migrants?

The implementation of the Real ID significantly affects undocumented migrants because, under the regulations, it can only be issued to US citizens, lawful permanent residents, and foreigners protected under programs like DACA and TPS. This means that undocumented individuals cannot obtain a Real ID.

With the enforcement of the Real ID, US authorities will deny boarding to all undocumented immigrants and will only allow those who wish to voluntarily deport themselves on international flights.

Undocumented immigrants can still use other means of transportation, such as subways, trains, or private vehicles.

Migrants who entered the US under the CBP One and Humanitarian Parole programs during President Joe Biden’s administration should seek legal advice before boarding a flight because both programs were canceled by the Trump administration.

First published in Spanish by Confidencial and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

Read more from Cuba and Nicaragua here on Havana Times.