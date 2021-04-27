Refugees Stuck at US-Mexico Border Demand Entry to Pursue Asylum

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Tijuana, Mexico, asylum seekers led a protest over the weekend demanding they be allowed to enter the United States and seek refuge. Dozens of people peacefully marched to the San Ysidro Port of Entry. US authorities responded by shutting down the border for hours and unleashing police in riot gear. Hundreds of asylum seekers have been stuck in Tijuana, living in a makeshift border camp since February. This is an asylum seeker from Honduras addressing President Biden.

Asylum seeker: “We want them to answer us, to listen to us for five minutes, have compassion. There are children here. And he, Joe Biden, was also a child. Let them see that we suffer. He has not suffered, but we have. We were not born rich, we were born in poverty. We are poor, hard-working and honest and we want them to listen to us and open the door for us.”

