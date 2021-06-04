Run-up to Mexican Midterms Sees 89 Politicians Killed

Mexican midterm elections coming on Sunday June 6.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Midterm elections are taking place in Mexico this weekend, with the ruling party of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his allies favored to retain their majority. At least 89 politicians have been killed in the run-up to the election; 35 of those were candidates running for Sunday’s vote.

Around 21,000 local and national seats are up for grabs. Mexican electoral law requires half of a party’s candidates to be women. In addition, around 2% of surveyed candidates in this election identify as members of the LGBTQ community.

