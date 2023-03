Russian Man Sentenced to 2 Years After 13-Year-Old Daughter Draws Antiwar Picture

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Russia, a man whose 13-year-old daughter drew an antiwar picture at school was sentenced to two years in prison in a case that has sparked international outrage. Alexei Moskalyov, however, has apparently escaped his house arrest, and authorities said Tuesday his whereabouts were unknown.

The daughter, whose drawing featured a Ukrainian mother and child under Russian missiles, was removed from her home and put in a shelter.

