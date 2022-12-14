Soccer Player Reportedly Faces Execution in Iran

At least 400 sentenced up to 10 years for Anti-Gov’t Protest

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Iran, at least 400 people have been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for their involvement in anti-government protests, according to officials. Human rights groups say over 14,000 people have been arrested across Iran since mobilizations began in mid-September, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the so-called morality police.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Iranian soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani has reportedly been sentenced to death for his involvement in the demonstrations. At least two protesters have already been executed. FIFPRO, the International Federation of Professional Footballers, said it was “shocked and sickened” by the reports that Nasr-Azadani faces execution.

