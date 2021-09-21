Student Activists to Lead Global Climate Strike on Friday

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Youth activists around the globe are holding a climate strike on Friday, September 24, including here in New York City, which will coincide with the U.N.’s Climate Week. Ahead of the strike, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said the movement also needs to tackle racism, sexism and inequality.

Greta Thunberg: “The climate crisis is caused by the same thing that is also fueling other crises and inequality around the world and the ecological crisis. And we cannot just solve one of these crises without also addressing the others.”

