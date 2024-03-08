The Cuban Government has its New Scapegoat

They accuse the ousted Minister of Economy Alejandro Gil of corruption.

Recent image of President Miguel Díaz Canel and his Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil, before Gil was ousted. Photo: Cubadebate

Although everyone in Cuba knows that ministers do not act on their own, in the note it seems as if the President and the Party had no knowledge of anything.

HAVANA TIMES – On Thursday March 7, the Communist Party and its President, Miguel Diaz Canel, issued an official statement blaming Alejandro Gil, the former head of the economy until February 2, 2024, for corruption and other serious “errors.” At the time of our publication, it is unknown whether Gil is detained.

Official Note from the First Secretary of the Communist Party and President of Cuba

The proliferation of corruption, simulation and insensitivity will never be allowed

As a result of a rigorous investigation, serious errors committed by former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil Fernandez, in the performance of his duties were determined.

Taking into account the level of verification of the facts, and at the proposal of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Party and the Council of State approved that the competent bodies of the Ministry of the Interior initiate the corresponding actions for the full clarification of these conducts.

From the very beginning of these proceedings, the person involved has acknowledged the serious accusations and, consequently, resigned as a member of the Central Committee of the Party and as a Deputy to the National Assembly of People’s Power.

As part of the invariable ethics of the Cuban Revolution during these 65 years, the leadership of our Party and Government has never allowed, nor will it ever allow, the proliferation of corruption, simulation and insensitivity. Under this principle it will maintain, from legality, the permanent confrontation, transparency and zero tolerance to this type of manifestations that affect our people, aware that the higher the level of trust placed in a cadre, the greater the rigor and intransigence with which it will act in the face of facts of this nature.

As expected, the enemy will unleash a new propaganda campaign against Cuba, but our people, as we are accustomed to, will stand firmly by their Party and Government, faithful to the legacy of the Commander-in-Chief and the teachings of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz.

