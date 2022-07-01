Tropical Storm Bonnie to Reach Southern Nicaragua on Friday

Projected winds from tropical storm Bonnie for today Friday through Sunday, July 1-3. Image: National Hurricane Center

“Heavy rains are possible across Nicaragua and Costa Rica today and Saturday. Areas of life-threatening flash flooding and landslides are expected,” the National Hurricane Center warned.

By La Prensa

HAVANA TIMES – Tropical Storm Bonnie is expected to make landfall in the coming hours and generate heavy rains as it enters the southern part of Nicaragua, warned the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The latest NHC update indicates that this meteorological phenomenon maintains maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, (65 kph), and is located about 195 miles (315 kilometers) east of Bluefields.

According to the Nicaraguan Institute of Territorial Studies (Ineter), Bonnie would affect the mouth of the San Juan de Nicaragua River, “it will cross the entire national territory, passing through the south of El Rama and Nueva Guinea, also passing through the southern part of Nicaragua and leaving across the Pacific Ocean.”

The National Hurricane Center predicts that TS Bonnie will also affect Costa Rica in the coming hours. In that country the authorities activated a red alert. In Panama the authorities are taking precautions on the Caribbean coast near Costa Rica.

