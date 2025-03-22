Trump to End Humanitarian Parole for Nicaraguans, Cubans…

…and for Haitians and Venezuelans

By EFE (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – The Trump administration plans to revoke the humanitarian parole program, an immigration permit that has allowed approximately 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans to temporarily live and work in the United States, according to a draft published on Friday, March 21, 2025, in the Federal Register.

The immigration benefit will expire on April 24, so those who enrolled in it must leave the country before that date or risk remaining in the country unlawfully.

In the draft prepared by the Department of Homeland Security, it is argued that this immigration program “no longer represents a significant public benefit” to the United States and is “incompatible with the foreign policy objectives” of the Trump administration.

The draft was published Friday in the Federal Register, the official journal of the US Government where regulations, rules, and other communications from federal agencies are made public. It will be officially published on Monday, March 24, 2025, the day the measure will take effect.

In practice, Trump’s decision ends the humanitarian parole program created under the administration of Joe Biden (2021–2025), which allowed nationals from certain countries to legally enter, reside, and work temporarily in the United States. To access the program, individuals needed a sponsor who was legally residing in the country.

Humanitarian Parole, a Program by Joe Biden

Biden launched the initiative in 2022 for Venezuelans and expanded it in January 2023 to include Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans as part of his strategy to curb irregular migration to the US, while also beginning to impose asylum restrictions at the border with Mexico.

According to the latest data from the Department of Homeland Security, around 93,000 Nicaraguans, 110,000 Cubans, 210,000 Haitians, and 117,000 Venezuelans entered the US under this program.

During the campaign for the November 2024 elections, Trump had already expressed his intention to eliminate the humanitarian parole and carry out the largest immigrant deportation in the country’s history.

Since returning to power, he has launched raids in various cities and implemented a policy of intimidation by deporting some migrants to the Guantanamo military base or transferring them to a prison in El Salvador, under an agreement with that country’s government.

On his first day in the White House, January 20, 2025, Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of Homeland Security to terminate all parole programs, including those for citizens of Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Haiti.

First published in Spanish by Confidencial and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

