TS Laura May Reach Eastern Cuba within 24 Hours

The National Hurricane Center’s graphic of the projected path of Tropical Storm Laura at 11 PM Saturday

HAVANA TIMES – Tropical Storm Laura was located today at 6:00 PM (18:00 UTC) approximately 100 miles west of Puerto Rico in route to the Dominican Republic. It is projected to arrive in eastern Cuba this Sunday night.

Later Sunday and Monday Laura is expected to continue moving west, crisscrossing the island, without significant changes in its intensity. The forecasters envision the storm becoming a hurricane by Tuesday or Wednesday as it moves north towards the US Gulf Coast.



As it passes through Cuba Laura will be generating a lot of rain and sea surges can be expected in areas of the north coast. Its maximum sustained winds at the moment are 80 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h.



If Laura continues with its current speed of movement of 26 km/h the first effects will be felt in Havana starting on Monday.



On the other hand, Tropical Storm Marco is entering the Gulf of Mexico. At 11 PM Cuba time (ET) the center is about 170 km north-northwest of the western tip of Cuba. This system is moving north-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 100 km / h and gusts of 120 km/h.



The rains associated with this tropical storm have been affecting the westernmost portion of Cuba in recent hours. Marco is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday morning. However, as it moves further north over the Gulf of Mexico, the threat to western Cuba will decrease significantly.