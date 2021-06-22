Two Guantánamo Prisoners Granted Release After 17 Years in Captivity Without Charge

Photo: Witness Against Torture

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Two more prisoners held at Guantánamo Bay have been cleared for release after 17 years behind bars without charge. Eleven prisoners have been cleared to leave the military prison, but the U.S. government has yet to negotiate for their transfers with other countries.

This week, activists with the group Witness Against Torture are holding a solidarity fast and vigil with the 40 remaining prisoners at Guantánamo Bay.

