UN Deeply Concerned over Colombian Military’s Alleged Spying

HAVANA TIMES – The United Nations said it was “deeply concerned” on Sunday over allegations that Colombia’s military was involved in a spying operation targeting journalists, judges and human rights defenders, reported dpa news.

The UN’s human rights office in Colombia said in a statement it was “deeply concerned” by reports of attacks against the work of human rights defenders and emphasized that intelligence activities should not undermine guarantees to protect human rights.

The magazine Semana reported on Friday that the Colombian army had spied on at least 130 people last year.

In order to obtain the personal data of Colombian and foreign journalists, politicians, lawyers and non-governmental organizations, Colombian armed forces used finances from cooperation with other countries, Semana’s report alleged.

The United States is one of the countries Colombia cooperates with most closely in the military sector.

On Friday, Colombian Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo announced the dismissal of 11 military personnel in response to the media report, and on Saturday the Attorney General opened an investigation into the accusations.